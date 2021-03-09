Records show Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017

Byron Riser pleaded guilty in 2018 to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison. He’s currently at a residential re-entry center in Texas on community supervision, Shook said.

Bryan Riser's arrest was announced Thursday by police Chief Eddie Garcia, who took over the department last month after Hall resigned at the end of 2020. During a news conference, Garcia said Riser became a "suspect" in the case in 2019 and sought to distinguish that from being "a person of interest."

“I think the community should know that this police department wants to be as thorough a possible because we certainly don't want someone slipping through the cracks that has no business wearing this uniform,” Garcia said. He added that the department was moving to fire Riser and reviewing his arrests.

Spokespersons for the police department did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the 2017 testimony.

Authorities have alleged that Riser said he'd pay three men to kidnap and kill Douglas and Saenz. The men were later charged with capital murder and one of them came forward and implicated Riser in 2019, according to an affidavit for the officer's arrest.

Shook said that case against his client has “several red flags,” including being based on the word of someone who has “all the reason in the world to lie and try to gain an advantage by trying to implicate a police officer."

On Monday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson formed a City Council committee to investigate why Riser continued to serve while under investigation. The seven-member committee is empowered to subpoena witnesses and compel city employees to turn over records.

“This is an awful situation, and the public deserves answers regarding who knew what, when they knew it, and why the officer remained on active duty,” the mayor said.