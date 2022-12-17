Records access sought in case of inmate who severed penis

In court on Friday, Assistant Attorney General Dean Atyia argued that state law exempts certain categories of documents from public disclosure. Those include investigative reports, surveillance video, and other document directly related to the security of the prison.

The state has filed an affidavit by Ernest Lewis, the associate warden of security at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, stating that public disclosure of the prison records “could pose a severe security risk to both inmates and staff.”

“We have to protect the public,” Atyia said. "We have to keep prison transportation safe, keep prison officials safe, keep contraband out of the prisons.”

Nashville Banner attorney Daniel Horwitz argued that the state’s assertions of a vague security risk and the single-page affidavit from Lewis are not nearly sufficient to justify keeping the records secret. Officials have to demonstrate specific harm that would come from release of specific documents, rather than broad, conclusory allegations.

“The state has concerns about prisoner transportation?” he said. “Great. Let us know where that is” in the videos.

Hodges' attorney, Kelley Henry, spoke in favor of disclosure, saying that videos of the prison interior are already public on the Tennessee Department of Correction's own YouTube channel.

"By putting it on the internet, that shows it doesn’t compromise safety and security,” she stated.

In addition, the videos refute the state's version of events about Hodges' actions and his treatment by prison officials, she said.

In addition, there is an exception to the statute that protects video and other records deemed to implicate security. They can be released in several cases, including where they show possible criminal activity, said Paul McAdoo, an attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, who is representing The AP.

Henry, who has seen the videos in question, suggested in court that Hodges' treatment by prison officials could be considered criminal, although she did not go into detail.

No official has been charged with a crime.

Prison security is important, McAdoo argued, but it is up to the judge to review the records the state wants to keep private and determine whether security is likely to be compromised by them.

Hodges has said he wants all the records open to the public, including his medical records. Atyia said they would not oppose the release of the medical records.

A Nashville jury convicted Hodges of murder in 1992 and sentenced him to death for the killing of the repairman, Ronald Bassett. Hodges also was sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing Bassett.