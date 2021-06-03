Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3

St. Louis starter Carlos Martínez (3-5) went two-thirds of an inning. He faced 12 batters and was lifted when a walk to Turner loaded the bases. The right-hander allowed 10 runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout in the second-shortest start of his career.

Buehler (4-0) went six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts. The right-hander also delivered a two-run double in the fourth to extend Los Angeles' advantage to 13-2.

Dylan Carlson had two hits for St. Louis, including a solo home run in the fifth.

PROLIFIC INNINGS

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time the Dodgers scored 11 or more runs in an inning in a regular-season game was Aug. 8, 1954, when Brooklyn had 13 in the eighth inning of a 20-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The last time they scored at least 11 runs in the first in a regular-season game was when they put up 15 on May 21, 1952, also against Cincinnati.

It was also the most runs scored in an inning in a regular-season major league game since the Atlanta Braves had 11 in the second against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 9, 2020.

The last time the Cardinals allowed a double-digit inning was the second inning on April 13, 2000, against Colorado, when the Rockies scored 10.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller (right foot/toe blister) threw a bullpen Tuesday at Triple-A Memphis after his rehab appearance was washed out. Manager Mike Shildt was optimistic but didn't commit to the reliever coming off the injured list by the end of the weekend. Miller has been on the IL since April 29.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip as he continues to rehab from a broken right hand that put him on the 10-day injured list May 16.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (3-4, 4.22 ERA) gets the assignment as St. Louis begins a four-game series against Cincinnati on Thursday. Wainwright has a 10-14 career mark against the Reds.

Dodgers: Are off on Thursday before starting a six-game road trip Friday in Atlanta. LHP Julio Urías (7-2, 3.61 ERA) is looking to bounce back after allowing a career-high 11 hits last Saturday against San Francisco.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on his grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams leaps but can't catch a grand slam from Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler (21) taps his helmet next to St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa after Buehler drove in two runs with a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez, left, gets a visit to the mound from pitching coach Mike Maddux during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) is met at home plate by Austin Barnes (15) after Bellinger's grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez