Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

President Donald Trump has already threatened legal action to prevent the counting of ballots that arrive after Election Day, which some states allow. Two federal lawsuits in potentially-decisive Pennsylvania aim to prevent absentee votes from being counted. The GOP has laid the groundwork at the Supreme Court for an effort to exclude ballots that arrive after polls close there Tuesday. Trump has railed over several days about the high court’s pre-election refusal to rule out those ballots and said he’d go in “with lawyers.”

Trump has spent much of the campaign groundlessly trying to sow doubt about the accuracy of the vote count and casting doubt on mail balloting. It led to great voter stress — but fears didn't materialize at the polls.

“A lot of people were fearful to come out and vote today, and for me I didn’t want fear to stop me from voting on Election Day,” said Sadiyyah Porter-Lowdry, 39, who cast her ballot at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In Iowa, hand sanitizer on voters' hands caused ballot counting machines to jam briefly in Des Moines, but the problem was fixed and voting went smoothly. Officials reported a calm day.

“No armed people, no protesters, no pickups with Trump flags like they’ve seen elsewhere. Our voters have been ‘Iowa Nice’ through-and-through, and they have been patient,” said Joel Miller, the commissioner of elections in Linn County, the state’s second largest, which includes Cedar Rapids.

In Pennsylvania, a judge in Democrat Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton extended voting at two precincts inside an elementary school for 45 minutes beyond the normal 8 p.m. close of voting because machines had been down earlier in the day, said Lackawanna County spokesman Joe D’Arienzo. The last Las Vegas-area voters cast their ballots shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday after a court order kept 30 polling places open later in Nevada’s largest county, where some polling places had been slow to open.

There also were a few other issues with voting technology. Electronic pollbooks from voting equipment vendor KnowInk failed in Ohio’s second-largest county and in a small Texas county, forcing voting delays as officials replaced them with paper pollbooks.

Those who did vote on Election Day included some who wanted to vote by mail but waited too long to request a ballot or didn’t receive their ballots in time. Election offices had to scramble to rejigger procedures to allow for a huge surge in mail voting as voters sought a way to avoid exposure to the coronavirus at the polls.

Kaal Ferguson, 26, planned to vote by mail but was concerned he hadn’t left enough time to send his ballot back. So he voted in person in Atlanta, despite worries he could be exposed to COVID-19 by fellow voters.

“Obviously everybody has their right to vote,” he said. “But it’s kind of scary knowing that there’s not a place just for them to vote if they’d had it, so you could easily be exposed.”

Despite warnings of clashes between Trump and Biden supporters, there were no wide-scale instances of voter intimidation. Indeed, in battleground Michigan, demonstrators from the opposing camps initially shouted at each other through bullhorns outside a suburban Detroit polling place, but ended up joining together to sing “God Bless America.”

Law enforcement officials breathed an audible sigh of relief.

“I would say it is blissfully uneventful,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters. “We’ve had virtually no disturbances of any kind.”

There were reports, as there are every election, of efforts to discourage people from voting that surfaced in robocalls in a few states. The FBI was investigating. But there were no large-scale cyber attacks that upended voting.

Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, said in a statement that he was “confident the actions we’ve taken against adversaries over the past several weeks and months have ensured they’re not going to interfere in our elections.”

Instead, voters were often pleasantly surprised. Anthony Medina, of Phoenix, who turned 18 four months ago, accompanied his cousin, who turned 18 on Election Day, to the polls Tuesday.

“I wanted to see how it was to vote in person because I’ve never voted,” Medina said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking because I didn’t know if they were gonna ask for more stuff than they did. But it went pretty good overall.”

Amber McReynolds, a former Denver clerk whose group Vote from Home has helped local election offices step up their mail voting options during the pandemic, said the ability for more than half of all voters to cast ballots before Tuesday was clearly a significant factor in the quieter day.

She noted that the fairly smooth election operations came even as Congress wouldn't give local officials an estimated $3.6 billion they needed to help transform their systems during the pandemic.

“Given the difficulty elected officials faced with Congress not giving them enough money, with all the disinformation and political fights — yes, I think today was an astounding success on all front,” McReynolds said.

Cassidy reported from Atlanta and Riccardi from Denver. Associated Press reporters across the country contributed.

Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Sadiyyah Porter-Lowdry shows off her 'I voted in the 2020 election' after voting Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. "A lot of people were fearful to come out and vote today and for me I didn't want fear to stop me from voting on Election Day," she said. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan) Credit: Sarah Blake Morgan Credit: Sarah Blake Morgan

Election workers prepare to register voters on Election Day at the Bartow Community Center polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Republican nominee for the Alabama Senate, Tommy Tuberville (third from right), stands in a long line waiting to cast his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the 2020 election Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) Credit: Julie Bennett Credit: Julie Bennett

Voters wait in line outside the Covenant Presbyterian Church to cast their ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Voters line up outside Frank McCourt High School on Election Day, on New York's Upper West Side, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

People wait in line to vote at Adam Hall near Auburn Corners, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

People line up on a playground before the door of a polling place opened at an elementary school in the Manhattan borough in New York Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

People line up to vote at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A woman is reflected in a window outside a polling place for the 2020 general election in the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

A long line of voters forms outside of First United Methodist Church as the sun rose over Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Election worker Robin Smith helps a voter with his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. [Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP) Credit: Matthew Dae Smith Credit: Matthew Dae Smith