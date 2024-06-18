Nation & World News

Record-breaking US heat wave scorches the Midwest and Northeast, bringing safety measures

Extreme heat alerts are in effect for tens of millions of people in the United States as cities including Chicago break heat records
By JOHN SEEWER and PATRICK ORSAGOS – Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Stifling heat blanketed tens of millions across United States on Tuesday, forcing people and even zoo animals to find ways to cool down as summer arrives in what promises to be a sweltering week.

Extreme heat alerts stretched from Iowa to Ohio and even into the upper reaches of Michigan on Tuesday, canceling outdoor activities across the region. The National Weather Service said the dangerous heat wave was expected to make its way across the country and into Maine until at least Friday.

Near Toledo, Ohio, the city of Rossford called off its weekly street fair because of temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s. A food bank in upstate New York canceled deliveries for Wednesday out of concern for its staff and volunteers.

An organization that provides produce to areas with limited access to fresh foods in Columbus, Ohio, prepared frozen towels for their workers if they overheat and packed cold water to stay hydrated.

“Hydration is the key,” said Monique McCoy, market manager for the Local Matters Veggie Van.

Schools in New York canceled field trips Tuesday to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, where workers turned on water misters for visitors and the animals. Elephants and other animals were getting chunks of ice in their pools, said Ted Fox, the zoo’s executive director.

“Most of the species love them,” Fox said. “Even the tigers love to lick the ice and put their heads on them when that’s when it’s this warm.”

A recent study found that climate change is making heat waves move more slowly and affect more people for a longer time. Last year, the U.S. saw the most heat waves — abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days — since 1936.

Chicago broke a 1957 temperature record Monday with a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius). Hot and muggy conditions will continue this week with peak heat indexes near 100 F (37.7 C) at times, the National Weather Service in Chicago said in a post on the social platform X.

Much of the Midwest and Northeast were under heat warnings or watches, with officials opening cooling centers and urging people to limit outdoor activities when possible and to check in with family members and neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul activated the National Guard to assist in any heat emergencies that develop over the next several days.

“This is a time of significant risk, and we’re doing our best to make sure that all lives are protected,” Hochul said Tuesday.

In Southern California, firefighters increased their containment of a large wildfire burning in steep, hard-to-reach areas of mountains north of Los Angeles. But hot, dry, windy weather could challenge their efforts Tuesday. Wildfires also burned in New Mexico, prompting the evacuation of a village of 7,000 people.

While much of the U.S. swelters, late-season snow was forecast for the northern Rockies, with parts of Montana and north-central Idaho under a winter storm warning into Tuesday. As much as 20 inches (51 centimeters) was predicted for higher elevations around Glacier National Park.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of tropical moisture was bringing an increasing threat of heavy rain and flash flooding to the central Gulf Coast. Hurricane season this year is forecast to be among the most active in recent memory.

Orsagos reported from Columbus.

Follow AP's coverage of weather at https://apnews.com/hub/weather

Hunter Van Dyne pauses to wipe sweat from his forehead inside a hot fireworks tent as he works to set up for the opening of Powder Monkey Fireworks, in Weldon Spring, Mo., Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ethan Hickman uses a towel to wipe off sweat as he takes a break from unloading a stiflingly hot trailer of fireworks outside Powder Monkey Fireworks ahead of the opening of the stand Monday, June 17, 2024, in Weldon Spring, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man talks on the phone as he covers his head with his jacket during hot weather in Glenview, Ill., Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chris Sander pauses to cool off in front of a fan as he works to get the his Powder Monkey Fireworks stand ready for opening in Weldon Spring, Mo., Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ethan Hickman uses a towel to wipe off sweat while sorting boxes of fireworks inside a stiflingly hot trailer at Powder Monkey Fireworks ahead of the opening of the stand Monday, June 17, 2024, in Weldon Spring, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Harrison Cartwright enjoys skatesailing during hot weather in Des Plaines, Ill., Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ethan Hickman, right, uses a towel to wipe off sweat while working with Wyatt Seymore to sort boxes of fireworks inside a stiflingly hot trailer at Powder Monkey Fireworks ahead of the opening of the stand Monday, June 17, 2024, in Weldon Spring, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Harrison Cartwright enjoys skatesailing during hot weather in Des Plaines, Ill., Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Six-year-old James Charles Liptak and his dog Rumble keeps cool from the oppressive heat with a walk in the water steps by PNC Park on the North Shore area of Pittsburgh, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers take a break during hot weather in Wheeling, Ill., Monday, June 17, 20224. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workmen with the Architect of the Capitol office, perform maintenance on the irrigation system in a park near the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Extreme heat is expected to break records for tens of millions of people in the United States this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

