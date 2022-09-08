ajc logo
X

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, stand over a one-day-old chick in Allen Parish, La., on May 6, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, stand over a one-day-old chick in Allen Parish, La., on May 6, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

National & World News
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It's not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.

The previous record was set in 2018, when six wild-hatched birds fledged in the flock that was taught to migrate between Wisconsin and Florida by following ultralight aircraft, department biologist Sara Zimorski said in an email. That same year was Louisiana's previous record wild fledgling year, at five.

The mottled brown-and-white juveniles which survive to adulthood will be white with red caps and black mustaches and wingtips, and about 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall. Their wingspan can reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) across.

Only about 800 “whoopers” exist, according to the International Crane Foundation. About 500 are in the only natural flock, which winters in Texas and breeds in Alberta, Canada. About 80 are in the Wisconsin-Florida flock, nearly 140 in captivity and seven in an introduced flock that failed in Florida.

Louisiana's flock now totals 76, said a news release from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Three males and three females raised at the Audubon Nature Institute's species survival center in New Orleans will join them in November, said Richard Dunn, the center's assistant curator.

A fourth female will remain at Audubon for breeding to be sure her good genes meet up with a good match, Dunn said. That's important because every crane alive is descended from 15 that lived in Texas in the 1940s. Biologists estimate more than 10,000 lived in North America before habitat loss and overhunting nearly killed them off.

The Louisiana and Wisconsin-Florida flocks are being nurtured in hope of creating a cushion in case anything happens to the natural flock.

The natural flock is listed as endangered, though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether to change that to threatened. The "experimental" flocks are classified as threatened because that loosens regulations, making reintroductions more feasible.

“We can’t point out exactly why this was our best year" for fledglings, Zimorski said in the news release. "It could be partly the age and experience of the birds. We certainly have birds that have gained experience hatching and raising chicks over the previous few years, but we did also have some new pairs who were successful for the first time this year.”

She said dry conditions during the breeding season, which runs from February until June, may also have played a part.

“I don’t think we’ve had a nesting season during a drought like we had this year,’’ Zimorski said in the news release. “Intuitively it doesn’t seem like that would be good, but according to some colleagues from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, other species of water birds often have really good breeding success in drought years that follow wet years, which we definitely had last year. It’ll be interesting to see how the weather patterns correlate with breeding success going forward.’’

Last year, 24 mated pairs hatched what was then a record 14 chicks in Louisiana, but only four of those babies grew old enough to fly.

“Seventeen pairs nested this year; only one of those pairs was new and nesting together for the first time -– they hatched chicks but weren’t successful in fledging them,” Zimorski said in an email. “However, three pairs that had nested unsuccessfully in previous years hatched and fledged chicks this year.”

Biologists don't know the sex of this year's fledglings or those of two birds that hatched last year. The others are 38 males and 28 females.

Whooping cranes mate for life.

“A few birds that nested in 2021 lost their mate and though I think most of them were repaired they didn’t nest with their new mates,” Zimorski said in an email. “Additionally, there were a couple of pairs that nested in 2021 who are still alive and together but just didn’t nest this year, not sure why.”

Federal and state agencies began Louisiana's reintroduction in 2011; the first chick hatched in 2016.

This year was the second in a row and the third since 2016 that twins both fledged, the department said. Whooping cranes lay one or two eggs per nest, but generally only one grows up even if two hatch.

___

To follow AP coverage of the environment, go to https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, and an 11-day-old chick wade in Avoyelles Parish, La., March 29, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, and an 11-day-old chick wade in Avoyelles Parish, La., March 29, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, and an 11-day-old chick wade in Avoyelles Parish, La., March 29, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, and an 11-day-old chick wade in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., on April 4, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, and an 11-day-old chick wade in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., on April 4, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image obtained via trail camera and provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, two adult whooping cranes, one female and the other male, and an 11-day-old chick wade in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., on April 4, 2022. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A captive-bred whooping crane and its wild-hatched chick forage through a crawfish pond in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., on June 11, 2018. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

FILE - A captive-bred whooping crane and its wild-hatched chick forage through a crawfish pond in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., on June 11, 2018. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A captive-bred whooping crane and its wild-hatched chick forage through a crawfish pond in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., on June 11, 2018. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A keeper wearing a "crane suit," to resemble a parent whooping crane, feeds a recently born chick, a critically endangered species, at the Audubon Nature Institute's Species Survival Center in New Orleans, on June 21, 2018. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

FILE - A keeper wearing a "crane suit," to resemble a parent whooping crane, feeds a recently born chick, a critically endangered species, at the Audubon Nature Institute's Species Survival Center in New Orleans, on June 21, 2018. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A keeper wearing a "crane suit," to resemble a parent whooping crane, feeds a recently born chick, a critically endangered species, at the Audubon Nature Institute's Species Survival Center in New Orleans, on June 21, 2018. A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Editors' Picks
Sept. 8, 2022 Atlanta: Medical staff arrive early Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital. With the recent announcement of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital going to close its doors in November eyes have turned elsewhere to look at the financial health of hospitals in the metro Atlanta area. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure1h ago
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during the groundbreaking of Science Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The system is waiving the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year at most of its schools. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
2h ago
Darak Figueroa, 21, was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta
7h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
4h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
4h ago
Two suspects were arrested and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, fourth-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
23h ago
The Latest
MLB set to announce pitch clocks, shift limits for 2023
7m ago
An $80 million plan to bolster depleted New Orleans police
8m ago
Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96
11m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top