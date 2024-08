Reclusive tribe attacks loggers suspected of encroaching on their land in Peru's Amazon

“It is presumably illegal because the area where the incident occurred is a forestry concession that belonged to Wood Tropical Forest until November 2022, and we are not aware of a concession that has requested or granted enabling rights in the same area,” said a FENAMAD representative, speaking anonymously out of personal security concerns.

The organization says that a lack of protection measures by the Peruvian government and the increased activity of companies and illegal operators on the Mashco Piro territory could produce “devastating consequences,” such as the transmission of diseases and increased violence.

Two loggers were shot with arrows while fishing in 2022, one fatally, in an encounter with tribal members, and there have been several other previous reports of conflicts.

Peru’s Ministry of Culture, responsible for the protection of Indigenous peoples, did not immediately respond to a message Monday seeking comment on the attack and their protection efforts.

Survival International, an advocacy group for Indigenous peoples which closely follows the Mashco Piro’s issues, says it is pressuring the Peruvian government to move deeper into these areas of the Amazon to help control the situation.

“This is a permanent emergency. For the last month we have been seeing the Mascho Piro every two weeks at different points, and in all of them they are surrounded by loggers,” Teresa Mayo, a researcher at Survival International, said in a phone call.

“It’s truly a matter of life and death. And only the government can and has the duty to stop it,” Mayo said.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.