Recalled meat snack trays sold at Sam's Club are linked to salmonella poisoning in two dozen people

At least two dozen people in 14 states have been sickened, including five who were hospitalized, by salmonella poisoning tied to recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam's Club stores, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products this week because they may be tainted with salmonella.

The meat trays are labeled “Bussetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Copa," with lot number LO75330300 and a best-by date of April 27. They have establishment numbers EST. 7543B inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and EST. #47967 on the package.