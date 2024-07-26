Recall of Boar's Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and other deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.

Boar's Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. The company is also recalling additional deli meats that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst.

The USDA said a sample of Boar's Head liverwurst from a Maryland store tested positive for listeria. The sample was from an unopened package, collected by the Maryland Department of Health as part of an investigation into the listeria outbreak.