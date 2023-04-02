Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square

The homily focused on moments when people feel “extreme pain, love that fails, or is rejected or betrayed.'' Francis cited ”children who are rejected or aborted," as well as broken marriages, "forms of social exclusion, injustice and oppression, (and) the solitude of sickness."

Deviating from his prepared speech, Francis spoke about a homeless German man who recently died, “alone, abandoned,” under the colonnade circling St. Peter's Square, where homeless persons often sleep.

"I, too, need Jesus to caress me,'' Francis said.

Concern over abandonment threaded through his homily. “Entire peoples are exploited and abandoned; the poor live on our streets and we look the other way; migrants are no longer faces but numbers; prisoners are disowned, people written off as problems,” Francis said.

Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem in the time leading up to his crucifixion, which Christians observe on Good Friday.

Palm Sunday opened a heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments for the pontiff, including a Holy Thursday Mass at a juvenile prison in Rome. Holy Week culminates on April 9 with Easter Sunday Mass, which recalls the Christian belief in Jesus' resurrection.

