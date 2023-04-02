X

Rebounding Pope Francis begins Palm Sunday Mass at Vatican

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
50 minutes ago
Pope Francis has opened the celebration of Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square, presiding at his first ceremony after a hospital stay for bronchitis

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis opened the celebration Mass in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, presiding at his first ceremony after his hospital stay for bronchitis.

On a cloudy morning, Francis wore a long, ivory-colored coat as he was driven into the square aboard a pope mobile. Ahead of him, scores of prelates and priests and tens of thousands of rank-and-file faithful clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square.

Francis, 86, received antibiotics administered intravenously during his three-day stay. He last previous appearance on St. Peter's Square was for his regular Wednesday public audience. He was taken to Rome's Gemelli Policlinic that same day after feeling ill.

Palm Sunday opens a heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments for him.

At the start of the Mass, Francis took his place in a chair before the towering obelisk as a procession of cardinals in bright-red vestments and other faithful moved through the square.

His voice sounded strong as he opened the ceremony, which observed Jesus' entrance into Jerusalem in the time leading up to his crucifixion, which Christians mark on Good Friday.

The Vatican on Saturday said Francis would preside at the Holy Week ceremonies, which culminate with Easter Sunday Mass in the square on April 9.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage10h ago

Credit: AP

With Max Fried hurt, Spencer Strider is the ace Braves need
8h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church
22h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church
22h ago

Credit: AP

No shoe-in: Miami's Pack benched for time after shoe blowout
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
1h ago
Mozambique works to contain cholera outbreak after cyclone
2h ago
Mozambique works to contain cholera outbreak after cyclone
2h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top