Rebounding global economy helps fill order book at Siemens

The company said its order book increased by 47% to 20.5 billion euros ($24.2 billion). The figure was boosted by 2.8 billion euros in contracts awarded by Amtrak for 73 trains to be built at the company's factory in Sacramento, California.

The order book also benefitted from an order for passenger coaches in the Czech Republic and a signaling system in Taiwan. In addition, Siemens saw strong increases in orders for industrial software. Part of the current strong manufacturing demand was due to companies increasing production to fill inventories and reserves to mitigate risks that their supply chains might be disrupted.

Siemens CEO Roland Busch said in a statement that the company was benefitting from “the strong economic recovery in our key industrial verticals. These include, for example, the automotive industry, machine building and electronics, but also the infrastructure market, including areas such as power distribution, data centers and transportation.”

Siemens raised its forecast for net income this year to 6.1 billion-6.4 billion euros, from the earlier outlook for 5.7 billion-6.2 billion euros. Net profit for the most recent quarter, the company's fiscal third, was 1.48 billion euros, up from 535 million in the year-ago quarter.

The net income figure benefited from a positive swing in income from discontinued operations, which showed a loss of 403 million euros in the year-earlier quarter.