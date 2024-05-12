Rebels kill at least 4 people during an attack on a Central African Republic mining town

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Armed rebels on Sunday attacked a Chinese-run gold mining town and killed at least four people in Central African Republic, authorities said.

Maxime Balalu, a local government spokesperson, told The Associated Press that the Coalition of Patriots for Change, an alliance of rebel groups aligned with former President Francois Bozize, had carried out the attack in Gaga, a village roughly 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the capital, Bangui.

He said the death toll might rise and included several individuals who worked at the nearby mine. Several others were injured in the attack, Balalu said.