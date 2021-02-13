Reaves lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No. 14 WVU 91-90 in 2OT

Culver’s layup attempt with 7 seconds left was blocked by Oklahoma’s Kur Kuath and the ball went out of bounds back to the Sooners. West Virginia got it right back on a tie-up during the ensuing inbounds pass.

After the ball went out of bounds again and West Virginia kept possession, McBride lofted a pass underneath the basket to Culver. But both Culver and Jalen Bridges missed rushed shots in a crowd as time ran out.

Harmon added 13 points for Oklahoma. Elijah Harkless scored 12 and Brady Manek had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners have won seven of their last eight games, including five against ranked opponents.

West Virginia: Since big man Oscar Tshiebwe left the team on Jan. 1, the Mountaineers have gone 6-4, but they still hold hopes of maintaining a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma could climb back into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. West Virginia, which beat No. 7 Texas Tech on Tuesday, shouldn't see much of a drop.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts No. 13 Texas on Tuesday.

West Virginia plays at Texas on Feb. 20. The Mountaineers have won four straight conference road games. Games next Monday and Thursday against No. 2 Baylor were postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Bears.

___

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots while defended by Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten

Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) shoots over West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten

West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) drives to the basket past Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots as Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and guard Elijah Harkless (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten

West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) looks for an outlet as Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) shoots past West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, center, speaks with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Credit: Kathy Batten Credit: Kathy Batten