Real Madrid to face Man City in Champions League quarterfinals. PSG gets Barcelona

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarterfinal between the past two winners and the only two teams to win all six group games in this season’s competition
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, celebrates with his teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, celebrates with his teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Updated 18 minutes ago

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarterfinal between the past two winners and the only two teams to win all all six group games in this season’s competition.

Madrid will host the first leg on April 9 or 10 and the return will be the week after in Manchester.

Kylian Mbappé’s path to a first Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain in his farewell season there will next go through Barcelona. PSG hosts the first leg.

Arsenal was drawn to play the first leg at home against Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane will go back to north London after leaving the Gunners' archrival Tottenham this offseason.

Atletico Madrid was paired with Borussia Dortmund in the other game.

UEFA also made the draw for the semifinals which ensured Mbappé and PSG cannot meet Real Madrid — the team he is expected to join in the summer — until the final.

That draw arguably put the four strongest teams in the same half.

The winner between Real Madrid and Man City will be away in the first leg against Arsenal or Bayern.

Atletico or Dortmund will host the first leg against PSG or Barcelona.

There was a familiar and powerful look to the draw. It featured five European champions — who have combined to win 27 of the previous 68 titles — and three beaten finalists: Arsenal, Atletico and PSG.

The semifinals are played between April 30 and May 8. The final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 ahead of Wednesday's Champions League, round of 16 second-leg soccer match against Copenhagen. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP)

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Erling Haaland after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 10, 2024. The match ended 1-1. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

