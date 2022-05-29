BreakingNews
UPDATE: MARTA services resume after person struck, killed at East Point station
ajc logo
X

Real Madrid fans start Champions League title celebrations

Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

National & World News
By TALES AZZONI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Several thousand Real Madrid fans have spent the early hours of Sunday celebrating the club’s latest Champions League title in the Spanish capital

MADRID (AP) — Several thousand Real Madrid fans spent the early hours of Sunday celebrating the club’s latest Champions League title in the Spanish capital, and a big welcome was planned for the players at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium later in the day.

Fans took to the streets of Madrid and packed the club’s traditional celebration spot, the Cibeles square, after Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday for a record-extending 14th European title. The fans lit up flares and chanted the club’s songs and anthem throughout the night.

Many of them had been among the 55,000 who had packed the Bernabéu to watch the final played in suburban Paris. A big screen was set up at midfield so fans could watch the match.

Vinícius Júnior scored a second-half winner in France to give Madrid its fifth Champions League title in nine seasons.

The crowd at the Bernabéu erupted when the goal was scored and then cheered loudly as captain Marcelo lifted the trophy with the rest of the squad.

Both at the Bernabéu and at Cibeles, Madrid fans often directed derogatory chants at Kylian Mbappé, the Paris Saint-Germain star who last week announced he would not be joining the Spanish club.

The team later on Sunday will parade through the city carrying the Champions League trophy on an open bus. The festivities will begin in a ceremony at a cathedral, then the squad will meet with local authorities and head to the Cibeles, where most fans are expected to be waiting for the team.

Marcelo is expected to drape the statue of the goddess Cibele with a Madrid flag and scarf.

At the Bernabéu, players will address the crowd and again lift the trophy amid confetti and fireworks.

Less than a month ago, Madrid supporters had already packed the Cibeles square when the team won its 35th league title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Credit: Andrea Comas

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Credit: Andrea Comas

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: Andrea Comas

Credit: Andrea Comas

Editors' Picks
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut
20h ago
What can Georgia Tech expect from quarterback Taisun Phommachanh?
Chip Caray, Jeff Francoeur enjoy the fan perspective broadcasting in stands
21h ago
Chip Caray, Jeff Francoeur enjoy the fan perspective broadcasting in stands
21h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
12h ago
The Latest
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
9m ago
Pope names 21 new cardinals, from Asia, Africa, elsewhere
16m ago
Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard
34m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top