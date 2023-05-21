X

Real Madrid coach says Vinícius didn't want to continue playing in game after racist chants

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TALES AZZONI, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to racist abuse in the Spanish league yet again and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he considered replacing the Brazil forward after Valencia fans appeared to call him a “monkey.”

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior was subjected to racist abuse in a Spanish league game yet again on Sunday with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti saying he considered replacing the Brazil forward.

Valencia fans appeared to chant “monkey” at the star after Madrid's game at Mestalla Stadium had been temporarily stopped. Vinícius had said a fan insulted him from the stands, and Ancelotti said Vinícius initially didn't want to continue playing.

Vinícius is Black and has been subjected to racist abuse since he came to play in Spain five years ago.

Vinícius was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia players, and gestured to home fans about their team’s fight against relegation as he left the field. Valencia took a huge step toward avoiding the drop with the 1-0 victory opening a five-point gap to the bottom three teams entering the final three rounds.

Vinícius had called to the referee around the 70th minute and started pointing to a person sitting among the Valencia supporters behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium. He went near the stands and confronted the fans while players from both teams tried to restore calm.

Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters. An announcement was made asking fans to behave.

Ancelotti talked to Vinícius near the sidelines and he continued playing.

The match at Mestalla was stopped for nearly 10 minutes, and not long after it resumed Vinícius clashed with Valencia players and was sent off for pushing one of his opponents away with a hand to his face.

After the decision of his ejection was made following a video review, Vinícius started applauding ironically. As he was leaving the field, he made a “going down” gesture over relegation. That upset players on the Valencia bench and some charged toward Vinícius as he left the field, causing the game to be temporarily stopped again.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share secrets to success and so much more

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 friends shot while breaking up fight outside Trader Joe’s in Buckhead
7h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

Georgia’s Megan Danielle in tonight's live finals of ‘American Idol’
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
18h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Clayton murder suspect kills himself in area of earlier shooting, cops say
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Conservative party of Greek prime minister in big election lead, to seek outright...
5m ago
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve...
13m ago
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top