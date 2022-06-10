Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Las Vegas during US tour

Summer tours of the lucrative U.S. market for foreign teams are back in full force after a two-year slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the teams in the Soccer Champions Tour also have scheduled additional exhibitions, while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League champs Manchester City are among several other major European clubs playing in the U.S. next month.

Barcelona and Madrid met on U.S. soil for the first time in the summer of 2017, and over 66,000 fans paid hefty ticket prices to pack Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for Barca's 3-2 victory. The archrivals hadn't met outside Spain in 35 years before that exhibition as part of the International Champions Cup.

Barcelona is also scheduled to face David Beckham's Inter Miami MLS club on July 19 before wrapping up its summer tour against MLS' New York Red Bulls on July 30.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports