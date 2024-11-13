Nation & World News

Real Madrid and Wolfsburg score big shutout wins in Women's Champions League

Real Madrid playmaker Caroline Weir had two assists before curling in an elegant free kick to score herself in a 7-0 rout of Twente in the Women’s Champions League
34 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid playmaker Caroline Weir had two assists before curling in an elegant free kick to score herself in a 7-0 rout of Twente in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

Defender María Méndez scored twice with headers from corners as Madrid followed up a 4-0 win over Celtic in its previous home game in Group B. Chelsea still leads the group and was aiming for a third straight win in the later game at Celtic.

Wolfsburg forward Rebecka Blomqvist struck a second-half hat trick in a 5-0 win at Galatasaray to earn the two-time European champion its first points in Group A. Roma was hosting Lyon later with both teams on six points after two rounds.

Madrid led in the third minute when Weir’s shot aimed at the far post turned into a pass for Signe Bruun to score easily from close range.

Méndez made it 2-0 in the 16th, and Twente wasted several scoring chances before it was three in the 50th. France international Naomie Feller met a floated cross by Weir with a glancing header.

Scotland’s Weir got her goal five minutes later, placing her 22-yard (meter) shot into the top corner of the net.

After Méndez rose again to meet a corner in the 63rd, two minutes later right-back Oihane Hernandez broke clear to finish a move she started by breaking up Twente’s passing in midfield. Substitute Carla Camacho scored in stoppage time when Twente could not clear another corner.

Wolfsburg dominated Champions League newcomer Galatasaray in Istanbul and defender Marie Joelle Wedemeyer was unmarked at the far post to score with a header from a corner in the 24th,

Sweden forward Blomqvist scored with shots in the 63rd, 77th and in stoppage time. Later in added time Vivien Endemann completed the scoring. Wolfsburg ended the game with 33 goal attempts, 14 on target, compared to two for Galatasaray.

Return games are played next week.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

