Nation & World News

Real Madrid and Man City draw 3-3 in frantic 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals at Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Manchester City have drawn 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, third left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, third left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, with the first three goals coming in the opening 14 minutes before the rivals exchanged blows again in the second half.

Federico Valverde scored a 79th-minute equalizer for Madrid after City had rallied with Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scoring goals five minutes apart midway through the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Bernardo Silva had put City ahead two minutes into the match, but Madrid rallied with an own-goal by City defender Rúben Dias in the 12th and a score by forward Rodrygo in the 14th.

The second leg will be next Wednesday in Manchester.

It is the third consecutive encounter between the clubs in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Madrid eliminated City in the semifinals in 2022, while City got the best of Madrid at the same stage last year. Both teams went on to win the title after eliminating their rivals.

The match at the Bernabeu went on as scheduled despite of a possible terror threat by the Islamic State, with no security incidents being immediately reported.

In the other first-leg quarterfinal Tuesday, Arsenal and Bayern Munich drew 2-2 in London.

City struck early when Silva sneaked in a low free-kick shot that went past the wall and caught Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin off guard by the near post.

Madrid equalized after a shot from outside the area by Eduardo Camavinga deflected off Dias to wrong-foot City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Rodrygo put Madrid ahead after breaking through the City defense to get to a pass by Brazil teammate Vinícius Júnior in front of the area. Rodrygo’s shot deflected off a defender’s leg and slowly rolled past Ortega and into the net.

Foden evened the match again with a superb shot into the top corner in the 66th, then five minutes later Gvardiol put the visitors ahead again with a powerful strike into the far corner.

Valverde's equalizer came with a neat low volley from inside the area.

The result extended Madrid’s 28-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, as well as City's 26-match unbeaten run across all tournaments.

City had to cope with the last-minute absence of playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, the Belgian international who was ill and had to be dropped from the starting lineup of manager Pep Guardiola. De Bruyne vomited after the team arrived at the Bernabeu, though he warmed up with the substitutes before the match and started on the bench.

Guardiola was also without captain and first-choice right back Kyle Walker because of an injury, though Gvardiol, who had been listed as doubtful, started in the left-back position and ended up scoring a decisive goal.

Madrid had eight full days to prepare for the match as there were no Spanish league matches this weekend. City had only two full days to get ready after playing in the Premier League on Saturday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti made his record-extending 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League. He also is the coach with the most titles (four) and victories (114). It was his 59th game as Madrid coach in the European competition.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, celebrates with his Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City players celebrate after their teammate Josko Gvardiol scores his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City players celebrate as Bernardo Silva scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers take positions outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is beaten by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland jumps next to Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal inquiry: Failures within Georgia’s child welfare agency led to deaths 45m ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides
5m ago
Texas Attorney General sues to stop guaranteed income program for Houston-area residents
6m ago
How effective are California's homelessness programs? Audit finds state hasn't been...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death