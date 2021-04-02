'Real Housewives' star pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, is a high-profile member of the main cast of the Bravo program. She was often at the center of the show’s most dramatic moments and threw a glass during an argument with one of her fellow cast members. She is married to University of Utah assistant football coach Sharrieff Shah.

She drew new attention earlier this week after authorities accused her and Smith of ripping off hundreds of people by offering fraud tax and other services in a scheme running from 2012 to 2021, prosecutors said in an indictment. Many of the victims were over 55 and didn’t own computers, they said.

Shah and Smith's original arraignment was disrupted on Wednesday after Shah was unable to connect to the virtual hearing due to technical difficulties.

Shah and Smith tried to hide their role in the fraud by using third-party names for their business entities, telling victims to use encrypted messages to communicate with them and instructing people to send some payments to offshore bank accounts, the indictment said.

The pair “generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” prosecutors said. “In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.”

A trial date was set for Oct. 18 in Manhattan.