BreakingNews
Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ready to dance? ‘Naatu Naatu’ from 'RRR' is coming to Oscars

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes

Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes, M.M. Keeravaani's joyously energetic anthem " Naatu Naatu " will be performed at the Oscars, the show's producers said Tuesday.

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telegu-language action epic "RRR" with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.

"Naatu Naatu" has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok's 53-second rendition has received more than 4.8 million views since it was posted Sunday on Twitter.

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy — the blockbuster's sole nomination — against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren. Rihanna will also be performing "Lift Me Up," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Oscar night. More performances will be announced over the next two weeks.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on ABC on March 12.

___

For more coverage of this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Editors' Picks

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
2h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit over Beltline
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller's pregame pat-down
6m ago
UK's Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal
7m ago
Phillies' Song throws off mound, knows challenges ahead
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
9h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top