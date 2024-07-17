Reading of the 2024 Emmy nominations begins

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun” ; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” and Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Idris Elba, “Hijack”; Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Walter Goggins, “Fallout”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun” and Dominic West, “The Crown.”

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: “Baby Reindeer”; “Fargo”; “Lessons in Chemistry”; “Ripley” and “True Detective: Night Country.”

The nominees for outstanding reality competition show are: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors” and “The Voice.”

The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were delayed by last year’s writers and actors strikes.

Getting back to its traditional schedule, the show will be held Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

None of last year's top three nominees — "Succession," "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us" — all from HBO, are in the competition. "Succession," the dominant winner three of the past four years, is finished and the other two are series between seasons.

Taking advantage of the opening could be FX upstart "Shogun" and Netflix Emmy perennial "The Crown."

“Shogun" shook up the drama race when its makers said in May that despite reaching the end of the story of James Clavell's historical novel about political machinations in early 17th century Japan, they would explore making more than one season. That shifted the critical darling from the limited series category to the more elite drama category, where it immediately became the favorite.

If “Shogun” does dominate, FX could be this year's HBO, with “The Bear" set to clean up in comedy and “Fargo” likely to get plenty of nominations in the limited or anthology series categories.

"The Bear" is eligible for its second season, in which chef and lead Carmen "Carmie" Berzatto, played by Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White, attempts to transform a shoddy sandwich shop into an elite restaurant. The series created by Christopher Storer could easily top the 13 nominations and six wins it got last time around.

___

For more coverage on this year's Emmy Awards and recent television shows, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/television

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP