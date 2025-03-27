Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Reaction to the Sundance Film Festival's announcement it's leaving Park City, Utah

The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday that its new home will be Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, after spending 40 years in Park City, Utah
FILE - A Sundance festivalgoer walks past the Egyptian Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, 2025, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - A Sundance festivalgoer walks past the Egyptian Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, 2025, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
1 hour ago

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday that its new home will be Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, after spending 40 years in Park City, Utah.

The decision ends a yearlong process in which numerous U.S. cities vied to host the prominent independent film festival, which has been a launching pad for numerous directors, actors and Oscar contenders. The finalist cities ended up being Boulder, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a combined Salt Lake City and Park City bid.

Sundance's new home of Boulder even has a connection to its founder, Robert Redford, who attended the university there in the 1950s.

Here are some of the reactions to Sundance's upcoming move:

“Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants.” — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, in a statement.

"As I’ve said from the beginning, we wanted Sundance to stay. We made that clear to their leadership and put together a highly competitive package. Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make, but I believe it’s a mistake and that, one day, they’ll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage.” — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, in a statement.

“The Sundance Film Festival is a catalyst for innovation, creative expression, and the discovery of groundbreaking independent films that inspire and shape the future of storytelling. This process provided the opportunity to imagine how we design the Festival while staying true to our programming and mission.” Acting Sundance CEO Amanda Kelso, in a statement.

"This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there.” — Redford, in a statement.

“While we are naturally disappointed by the decision, the State of Utah, Park City and Salt Lake City have long been proud partners of the Festival, and we are grateful for the lasting impact it has had on our communities. We remain committed to fostering the arts right here in Utah, where the spirit of storytelling will always thrive.” — a joint statement from the mayors of Park City, Salt Lake City and Utah Film Commission.

“While Cincinnati was not selected to host the Sundance Film Festival, we are proud of how our city demonstrated its dynamic role within the film industry,” Film Cincinnati President Kristen Schlotman said in a statement.

___

Associated Press Writers Hannah Schoenbaum and John Seewer contributed to this report.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre appears during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

So long, Park City. Sundance Film Festival to relocate to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027

1h ago

Illinois returns stolen land to Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

A new Trump portrait for Colorado's Capitol could take time after one he disliked was removed

The Latest

FILE - A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as auto tariffs hurt GM, help Tesla and others

7m ago

Canada's new prime minister says he'll be speaking soon with Trump for the first time

9m ago

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill a family of 6 and a Hamas spokesman in Gaza

13m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

2h ago

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.