O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 76
Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson

Reaction has started to pour in on the death of O.J. Simpson after battling prostate cancer
FILE - Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson with fans prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson after battling prostate cancer. He was 76. Simpson's family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.” — David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case.

Read the full AP obituary.

FILE - O.J. Simpson and his defense attorney Daniel Leonard leave Los Angeles County Superior court in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 1996, after testifying in the wrongful death civil trial against him. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield, File)

FILE - San Francisco 49ers running back O.J. Simpson is escorted from the field by police after the final NFL football game of his career, Dec. 16, 1979, against in the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. Simpson's attorney confirmed to TMZ he died Wednesday night, April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File)

