Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson

“Len Dawson is an American legend, a Super Bowl champion, a world class broadcaster, and will forever be among the most important and beloved figures in our city’s history. The Royals send sympathy and support to the Chiefs and the Dawson family.” — Statement from the Kansas City Royals, whose stadium sits adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

“Rest in peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting and in our community. My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime.” — Kansas City, Missouri mayor Quinton Lucas.

“My thoughts & prayers go out to the family and loved ones of legendary QB Len Dawson. Everyone that has ever been a part of Chiefs Kingdom knows his impact on the field and in the community. I’m thankful for the great memories I had with him during my time in KC. He’ll be missed.” — Former Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel.

“We lost a true legend and wonderful human being Chiefs nation with the passing of Len Dawson. HOF QB, broadcaster and all-around great guy. RIP brother!” — Former NFL quarterback and TV analyst Rich Gannon.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Len Dawson. Lenny was a fantastic QB! Also had a tremendous career as a broadcaster. Was a class act. Rest In Peace my friend.” — Former NFL quarterback and broadcaster Ron Jaworski.

“Kansas City lost a legend in Len Dawson. Whether it was on the football field, in broadcasting or in our communities, his impact on our city will be remembered forever. My prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.” — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

“RIP Len Dawson. An amazing person who also was a HOF quarterback and a HOF broadcaster. Love and prayers to his family and friends.” — Former Chiefs quarterback and CBS analyst Trent Green.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley