Rays lose no-hit bid in 10th inning against Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam attempts to pick off Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam attempts to pick off Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Updated 8 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI triple for the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI triple for the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning on Saturday night.

The game was scoreless before Dalbec drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. with his leadoff hit against Matt Wisler. Christian Vázquez then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead at Tropicana Field.

Major League Baseball rules say it doesn't count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits.

J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay and pitched two innings. Javy Guerra then got two outs before Jeffrey Springs pitched two innings. Jason Adam got four outs, Ryan Thompson pitched the seventh and Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth and ninth.

Tampa Bay has only two hits heading into the bottom of the 10th.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
19h ago
