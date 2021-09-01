Rays win 9th in row; Red Sox star Bogaerts tests positive

Arozarena homered in the second for the AL East leaders.

Kyle Schwarber, who hit a solo homer in the sixth, and J.D. Martinez had RBI singles in the ninth off Dietrich Enns that got Boston within 8-5.

Andrew Kittredge replaced Enns and struck out pinch-hitter Travis Shaw and Rafael Devers with two on to get his fifth save.

Devers picked up his 97th RBI with an eighth-inning single as Boston outhit the Rays 10-5.

Red Sox left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 IL on Monday. Also, reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were identified as close contacts, and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez tested positive.

Boston infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday.

Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

Brad Peacock (0-1), acquired from Cleveland Monday for cash, started for the beleaguered Boston pitching staff and gave up five runs, two hits, two walks and hit a batter over 2 1/3 innings in his first big league appearance since last Sept. 10 with Houston.

ANOTHER CHANCE

The Rays are expected to recall veteran reliever David Robertson from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. The 36-year old was part of the silver medal-winning United States baseball team at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. Robertson last pitched in the majors on Apr. 14, 2019 with Philadelphia and had Tommy John surgery later in the year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Hunter Renfroe (bereavement list) returned and had two doubles in five at-bats. … OF Danny Santana (left groin strain) hit a two-run homer in four at-bats in what was expected to be his final rehab game with Double-A Portland.

Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (strained left hamstring) had a light on-field workout.

UP NEXT

Boston LHP Chris Sale (3-0. 2.35 ERA) will make his fourth start Wednesday night since returning from Tommy John surgery. The Rays will counter with RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.46 ERA).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts watches his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Boston's J.D. Martinez scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Boston Red Sox's Brad Peacock pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Ryan Yarbrough pitches to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena reacts after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Brad Peacock during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, second from left, takes the ball from pitcher Brad Peacock as he is taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara