Rays' Wander Franco, who awaits sex abuse trial, arrested in armed altercation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case, was arrested for his involvement in an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic countryside, police said Monday.

Meregirdo Espinosa, a Dominican police spokesman, told The Associated Press the altercation happened in a parking lot in San Juan de la Maguana, a city that is located 116 miles (187 kilometers) west of Santo Domingo. Franco was arrested Sunday. Another man and a woman were also detained, and two firearms were seized, police said.

Espinosa said one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with the other man over the woman's attention.