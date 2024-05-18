Rays' Tyler Alexander perfect through six innings against Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Alexander has a perfect game through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Alexander has struck out four in his seventh start and ninth appearance this season. He has thrown 52 of 70 pitches for strikes.

Right fielder Josh Lowe went down on one knee to make a sliding catch on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sinking liner for the second out of the sixth inning.