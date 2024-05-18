Nation & World News

Rays' Tyler Alexander perfect through six innings against Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Alexander has a perfect game through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Alexander watches. a throw to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during a baseball game Friday, May 17, 2024, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

2 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Alexander has a perfect game through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Alexander has struck out four in his seventh start and ninth appearance this season. He has thrown 52 of 70 pitches for strikes.

Right fielder Josh Lowe went down on one knee to make a sliding catch on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sinking liner for the second out of the sixth inning.

A 29-year-old in his sixth major league season, Alexander entered without a complete game in 48 major league starts. His career high is seven innings.

There have been 24 perfect games in major league history, the last by the New York Yankees' Domingo Germán last June 28.

Toronto was no-hit by Houston's Ronel Blanco on April 1.

Tampa Bay scored three runs in the sixth. Randy Arozarena doubled and came home on a throwing error by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Isaac Paredes walked and Richie Palacios hit a two-run homer off Chris Bassitt.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Alexander throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 17, 2024, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

