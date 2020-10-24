Rays stack lineup with righties against Urías in Game 4

Tampa Bay made one change from the players it started against lefty Clayton Kershaw in the opener, starting Mike Brosseau at third in place of Joey Wendle. The Rays started four right-handed hitters at the top of their batting order.

Los Angeles reverted to its lineup against left-handers for the matchup with Ryan Yarbrough, using the same batting order the Dodgers started in Game 2, except for dropping second baseman Kiké Hernández one slot to ninth and moving up left fielder Chris Taylor to eighth.