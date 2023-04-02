X

Springs pitches 6 hitless innings, Greene singles in 7th

Updated 40 minutes ago
Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs was pulled after six hitless innings, and Riley Greene got the Detroit Tigers’ first hit with an infield single off Colin Poche in the seventh

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's Jeffrey Springs was pulled after six hitless innings, and Riley Greene got the Detroit Tigers' first hit Sunday with an infield single off Colin Poche in the seventh.

Springs struck out a career-high 12 and matched his high of six innings. He threw 58 of 81 pitches for strikes.

Detroit had just one runner against Springs: Nick Maton drew a two-out walk in the second.

Greene hit a grounder leading off the seventh that first baseman Luke Raley fielded near the outfield grass. Greene beat Raley’s toss to Poche at first.

Spring's previous career-high of nine strikeouts was last June 23 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Springs signed a $31 million, four-year contract during the offseason after moving from the bullpen to the rotation in 2022. He was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA last season in 25 starts and eight relief appearances.

The Rays lead 4-0.

___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

