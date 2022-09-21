Rays' Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz had altercation after game

Arozarena told reporters Wednesday night that there was no physical contact with Díaz, and that there were some little things they needed to address. He said things are good between the pair.

“I think these players, we owe it to them to keep what goes on in the clubhouse in the clubhouse,” Cash said before Wednesday night's game with Houston. ”I’m not going to confirm, deny, whatever, but, I’m very confident we’re past everything.”