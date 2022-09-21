ajc logo
X

Rays' Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz had altercation after game

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena runs up the line after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena runs up the line after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

National & World News
Updated 57 minutes ago
Rays teammates Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Astros on Monday, partially prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rays teammates Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Astros on Monday, partially prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston.

Arozarena told reporters Wednesday night that there was no physical contact with Díaz, and that there were some little things they needed to address. He said things are good between the pair.

“I think these players, we owe it to them to keep what goes on in the clubhouse in the clubhouse,” Cash said before Wednesday night's game with Houston. ”I’m not going to confirm, deny, whatever, but, I’m very confident we’re past everything.”

Arozarena, a breakout star of the 2020 postseason who won AL rookie of the year in 2021, was in Wednesday's lineup. Díaz was out again due to a left shoulder injury that has impacted him recently.

“His left shoulder has been barking at him a little bit on the finish of his swing,” Cash said.

Tampa Bay entered Wednesday a half-game ahead of Seattle for the second of three AL wild cards.

Arozarena was seen watching Tuesday’s game from the Rays bullpen.

“I didn’t know he was in the bullpen, but I couldn't care less where he was,” Cash said. “If I would need him to hit, I’m sure he would have ran down pretty quick.”

The altercation was initially reported by Zac Blobner and Tom Krasniqi of the Rays’ flagship radio station, WDAE.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz reacts in the dugout after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz reacts in the dugout after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz reacts in the dugout after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury 5h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
4h ago
Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game
2h ago
Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game
2h ago
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals
4h ago
The Latest
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. North Korea says it has not exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war
20m ago
Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
28m ago
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
33m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
15h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top