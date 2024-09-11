Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta suspended 3 games for intentionally throwing at Phillies' Nick Castellanos

Uceta came in on relief with the score 4-4 in the eighth inning and runners at second and third with one out Tuesday night. Cal Stevenson hit a two-run double, Buddy Kennedy added an RBI single, Trea Turner hit a two-run homer and Bryce Harper hit his third double of the game.

Castellanos was hit near his left hip by the next pitch, a 96.2 mph sinker, pointed at the pitcher and started shouting as benches emptied. Uceta was ejected by umpire crew chief James Hoye, who gave a warning to both dugouts.

"You're frustrated and you're going to throw at somebody," Castellanos said after the Phillies' 9-4 win. "That's like my 2-year-old throwing a fit because I take way his dessert before he's finished."

Castellanos has been hit by pitches nine times this season and 49 times in his big league career.

“I got into the box, I wasn't even swinging because I felt there was a chance that that could happen and it happened. I think that he was just (angry) that his numbers got messed up," Castellanos said. “I can’t explain it, just I know that he had relatively pretty good numbers going into that and just watching him, I could see him getting frustrated and I was digging in and I’m like, I’m going to take this pitch right here to see if he’s around the plate and it wasn’t anywhere near the plate.”

Uceta, a 26-year-old right-hander, had not hit a batter previously this season.

“I was just trying to locate my pitch,” he was quoted as saying by the Tampa Bay Times. “I wasn’t trying to do it on purpose.”

