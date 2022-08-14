ajc logo
Rays' Drew Rasmussen perfect through 8 against Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a perfect game through eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a perfect game through eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Rasmussen has thrown 79 pitches, 56 for strikes. He has six strikeouts, and Tampa Bay has a 4-0 lead.

Rasmussen struck out Rougned Odor on a 2-2 pitch to end an eight-pitch at-bat for the second out in the eighth.

Baltimore's Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out.

Rasmussen was coming off three no-hit innings in his previous start Aug, 7 at Detroit, an abbreviated outing to manage his workload for the season. His longest career start lasted seven innings, coming June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

There hasn't been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle's Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat at home against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

Oakland's Dallas Braden on May 9, 2010, and Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox on July 23, 2009, also had perfect games against the Rays.

Tampa Bay has never thrown a perfect game. Matt Garza has only Rays no-hitter, coming on July 26, 2010, at Tropicana Field against Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

