ajc logo
X

Rays beat Yankees 9-0 to move within 5 games in AL East

Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, right, embraces teammate Jose Siri after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, right, embraces teammate Jose Siri after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

National & World News
By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory on Friday night.

It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate.

"“Just embarrassing when you get beat like that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got a much better standard in that room, now we’ve got to start living up to it.”

Yankees star Aaron Judge agreed.

“We're going to see what this team is made of,” Judge said. “We've got to bring it, that's it. Nobody on the outside is going is help us, nobody is feeling sorry for us."

Springs (7-4) gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. JT Chargois, Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Calvin Faucher completed the five-hitter.

“Anytime we can come out like we did tonight and start a series like that, it's good,” Springs said. “It's definitely a big momentum rolling into tomorrow.

Tampa Bay has limited the Yankees to 42 runs (32 earned) in 14 games.

When ask why the Rays have been successful, a smiling manager Kevin Cash said “I don’t know, and I wouldn’t tell you if I did."

“But look, we got good pitching, no doubt,” he added. "Our pitchers do a really good job of executing.”

The Yankees have been shut out six times over their last 25 games.

Bethancourt, on his birthday, made it 3-0 on his homer off Domingo Germán (2-3), who allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

“Not happy, not happy with myself,” Germán said through an interpreter. “I let that one guy beat me. Not to take credit from him but I think he's the worst hitter in that lineup and I let him beat me tonight.”

Yu Chang had a two-run infield single and Manuel Margot drove in two with a single during a six-run eighth against Greg Weissert and Anthony Banda. Yankees manager Aaron Boone turned to infielder-outfielder Marwin Gonzalez with the bases-loaded and two out in the eighth, and he retired Harold Ramirez on comebacker off a 45-mph pitch.

New York has lost five of six, while the Rays have won four in a row to move a season-high 16 games over .500.

Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi left in the third inning after injuring his right wrist on a swing. X-rays were negative but he will have an MRI exam Saturday.

“That's what he felt, it felt like something popped on his wrist,” Boone said. “Hope for the best for him tomorrow.”

The announced crowd was 17,886. Tampa Bay entered averaging 13,845 at home.

A pair of errors by third baseman Josh Donaldson helped the Rays go up 1-0 in the fourth.

Ramirez reached when Donaldson misplayed his grounder but was thrown out by right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, who came in for Benintendi, trying to score on Donaldson’s throwing error following Randy Arozarena’s infield hit. Arozarena went to third on the play and scored on David Peralta’s single.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a leadoff double in the fifth and one out later the Rays opted to pitch to Aaron Judge, and the slugger walked on a 3-2 pitch. Springs then induced a fly ball from Cabrera and struck out Giancarlo Stanton.

Judge, leading the majors with 51 homers and 113 RBIs, also struck out twice and reached on catcher's interference. Stanton struck out three times and walked.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo will miss the series after getting a epidural shot for lingering lower back pain. ... RHP Jameson Taillon, hit on the right forearm by a batted ball Tuesday, has a bullpen session Saturday and should make his next scheduled start.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery, Aug. 2021) is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment by throwing one inning with Triple-A Durham next week. ... SS Wander Franco (sore right hand) hopes to resume his rehab assignment soon.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-3) and Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (9-7) are Saturday night’s starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

Editors' Picks
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record8h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award
13h ago
After transfer portal, where former Georgia Tech players landed
15h ago
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the Bulldogs’ receiving group
23h ago
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the Bulldogs’ receiving group
23h ago
5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Clemson
17h ago
The Latest
With no immunity, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa faces legal troubles
6m ago
NASA fuels new moon rocket in week's 2nd launch attempt
28m ago
Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting
38m ago
Featured
Justice has been served: Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) leaps into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against North Cobb in Buford. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
9h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
17h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top