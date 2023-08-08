Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan’s season may be over due to an injured left arm

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan's may not pitch again this season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but it is "highy unlikely" that he will pitch again this season.

Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration.

McClanahan, 11-2, left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm. He pitched four innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings or less in five of his last six starts.

McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday.

