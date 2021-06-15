Rays ace Glasnow has elbow tear, no surgery for now

Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts, tied for the most in the majors. The 27-year-old has struck out 123 in 88 innings.

Though he is just 20-20 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons, the 6-foot-8 Glasnow is considered one of baseball's top pitchers. His future looked bright until he was pulled from Monday night's game.

Glasnow allowed two runs on three hits and left with Tampa Bay leading 3-2. The Rays went on to win 5-2 in a matchup of teams that entered with the two best records in the majors.

Glasnow said he sensed something wasn’t right in the elbow as he tossed his final pitches in the fourth. He told the coaching staff and was replaced by Ryan Thompson to start the fifth.

“The last couple of pitches I felt just a little tug,” Glasnow said after the game. “I didn’t want to go out and chance it. The velo was still there, it just felt not right.”

Glasnow walked one and struck out six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports