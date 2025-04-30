Nation & World News
Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco share banter while atop Italian Alps in Winter Olympics promo

NBC is continuing its strategy of infusing the Olympics with pop culture and celebrity appeal to generate momentum ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in Italy next year
FILE - In this combination of images, Ray Romano attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York, left, and Sebastian Maniscalco attends the "About My Father" premiere on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC is continuing its strategy of infusing the Olympics with pop culture and celebrity appeal to generate momentum ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in Italy next year.

This time, Italian American comedians Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco will make their debut during a comical promotion, the network said on Wednesday. The commercial will air during NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday.

In the spot, Romano and Maniscalco stand atop the Italian Alps with snowboards in hand, attempting to discuss thrilling winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and luge. But their discussion is repeatedly sidetracked by their shared obsession with Italian food.

“Ray and I teamed up for the Olympics, two Italian guys trying to figure out winter sports,” Maniscalco said in a statement. “Let’s just say, we thought ‘luge’ was a type of pasta.”

Romano and Maniscalco filmed the commercial in Los Angeles, with the mountaintop backdrop brought to life by Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company founded by George Lucas and recently known for its work on “The Mandalorian.”

The network said Romano and Maniscalco were an easy choice to start building anticipation for the Winter Games.

“Both are instantly recognizable, deeply beloved, and naturally funny,” said Joseph Lee, senior vice president of creative marketing, sports and entertainment at NBC. He said the network is using the same playbook of enlisting entertainers and athletes.

Last year, popular figures who appeared in promo spots included Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion, Simone Biles, Peyton Manning, Cardi B, SZA and Lily Collins.

“We’re running the same playbook across the campaign: pairing entertainment personalities with the Olympics (and often Olympians) in fun, unexpected ways,” Lee said. “It’s how we’ll continue to keep the Games culturally relevant — and genuinely entertaining.”

06-03-2021 Atlanta, Ga Ambassador Andrew Young and Billy Payne meet to talk about the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne

The Tied Arch Bridge construction site, which will take high-speed trains over State Route 43, is shown in an aerial view Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Fresno County, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

