Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies

National & World News
14 minutes ago
Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Ray Lewis, has died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, has died. Reports said the younger Lewis was 28.

Lewis' coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, said he learned of his former player's death through family and social media. “He was a great kid. He played hard and it was a pleasure knowing him,” James told The Associated Press by phone Friday.

Lewis' younger brother Rahsaan Lewis said on an Instagram story, "Really can't believe I'm even typing this, but RIP big brother."

Neither Rahsaan Lewis nor James provided details how Ray Lewis III died.

Lewis played cornerback at his father's alma mater, Miami, for two seasons without getting in a game before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

Lewis finished his career at Virginia Union, where James remembered him as a level-headed young man who worked hard and never acted like he was above others due to his father's success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I think by the time we got him, he was ready for the business of going to school and finishing and playing football and being an impact (player),” James said. “He was a hard worker.”

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles. He had 37 tackes for Virginia Union in 2017.

