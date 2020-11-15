Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

At Tottenham, which he joined in 1981 aged 32 for a fee of then 300,000 pounds ($390,000), he won another UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

Clemence is survived by his wife Veronica, son Stephen — a former player himself and now a coach — and daughters Sarah and Julie.

“With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family,” said a statement from the Clemence family.

“After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain."

