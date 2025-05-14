Ravens reach 2-year, $30 million extension with running back Derrick Henry, AP source says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed Wednesday to a two-year contract extension with star running back Derrick Henry.
The deal is worth $30 million — $25 million guaranteed — according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the terms haven't been announced.
Henry was an outstanding addition for the Ravens last season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns and forming a devastating pairing with quarterback Lamar Jackson — himself a significant running threat.
That was the first season of a two-year contract that was worth up to $20 million, but now Baltimore has worked out a new deal that lasts through the 2026 season.
The Ravens didn't have too many potential losses to worry about in free agency this offseason, especially once they re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley. Now they can plan to have the 31-year-old Henry for two more seasons.
The question now is whether Baltimore can reach an extension agreement with Jackson — who has three years left on his current deal — and potentially gain some salary cap flexibility.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
One Michael Penix Jr. pass explains so much of the Falcons’ belief in him
It wasn’t as if the Atlanta Falcons were training him to be ready to take over at the end of the season. And, still, when given the opportunity, Penix flourished.
Some NBA draft options the Hawks could have at Nos. 13 and 22
Atlanta will consider adding depth in the frontcourt at center and power forward.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems
The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.
Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases
Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.