Ravens' Jackson inactive vs. Bengals; backup Huntley active

1 hour ago
As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury.

His backup, Tyler Huntley, who has been dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and was limited in practice this past week, was active.

Jackson hasn’t practiced since he hurt his left knee early in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. He tweeted Thursday that his PCL sprain hadn’t healed enough for him to play.

Last week, with Huntley out for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale, rookie Anthony Brown got his first NFL start in a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens went 2-2 with Huntley as the starter and haven't scored more than 16 points in a game since a loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 27, which was the last full game Jackson played.

Other Ravens inactives included RB Kenyan Drake, DB Brandon Stephens, CB Pepe Williams, C Trystan Colon, WR Binjimen Victor and TE Charlie Kolar.

Bengals inactives included RB Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, LB Keandre Jones, RG Alex Cappa, DE Raymond Jackson III, TE Davin Asiasi and DE Jeff Gunter.

