Ravens have 5-year agreement with QB Lamar Jackson

That was a reference to the term “Ravens Flock” used by the team's fans.

“Let's go baby. Let's go, let's go," Jackson added. “Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years, man. Let's get it.”

Jackson's deal brings one of the NFL's biggest offseason stories to a conclusion — right as one of the league's biggest annual events was about to start. The Ravens can now expect Jackson in the lineup for the first game of the season, without drama about whether he'll report to camp. They've already boosted his wide receiving group by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Baltimore also has a new offensive coordinator after hiring Georgia's Todd Monken.

Jackson's deal comes shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million extension.

Drafted in 2018, Jackson is already one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing. He's been hurt at the end of the past two seasons, however. At age 26, his best days could well be ahead of him, and now he'll remain in a Baltimore uniform.

Jackson, who was negotiating without an agent, stood to make $32.4 million this season if he played on the franchise tag, but that path had potential pitfalls for both sides. Jackson would have risked losing a lot of money long term if he was injured, and even if he stayed healthy, the team might have had an unhappy quarterback on its hands. Jackson's contract situation didn't seem too disruptive last offseason, but it took a different turn when he announced in late March that he'd requested a trade a few weeks earlier.

Whether that was out of frustration with the process or an attempt to draw more interest from other teams, Jackson and the Ravens now appear to be very much on the same page.

It's also an interesting coincidence Jackson's new contract was announced on draft day. Five years ago, he wasn't one of the top players taken. Baltimore landed him with the 32nd pick, and he was the fifth quarterback taken. Of the four who went ahead of him, only Buffalo's Josh Allen has enjoyed success comparable to Jackson. Allen signed a long-term deal with the Bills two offseasons ago.

