Ravens handle Bengals 34-20 after Joe Burrow exits in the 2nd quarter with a wrist injury

Jackson threw a 10-yard TD pass to Rashod Bateman with 23 seconds left in the half to put Baltimore up 21-10.

Jake Browning, a 27-year-old backup who had played in only one NFL game, relieved Burrow and was able to guide the Bengals to a field goal to start the second half. But that was all he could manage until he threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase with 1:08 remaining in the game.

Jackson threw for 264 yards despite losing one of his top targets — tight end Mark Andrews — to an ankle injury on the first drive of the game.

Gus Edwards bookended Baltimore's day offensively with 3-yard touchdown runs — the first made it 7-0 and the latter 34-13.

Cincinnati won the division the past two years, when late-season injuries kept Jackson off the field for the Ravens. This year Jackson has been able to stay healthy — he went into the tent after appearing to hurt a foot or ankle in the first quarter Thursday but stayed in the game — and Baltimore's AFC North rivals are the ones dealing with health issues at quarterback.

Cleveland, which won at Baltimore last weekend to pull within a half-game of first place, lost Deshaun Watson for the season with a fractured shoulder. Now Burrow is dealing with another injury after he faced calf trouble earlier this season.

The Ravens had five sacks, increasing their league-leading total to 44.

INJURIES

Cincinnati CB Cam Taylor-Britt left the game with a quad injury.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host Pittsburgh on Nov. 26.

Ravens: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 26.

