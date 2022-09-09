ajc logo
X

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks to reporters during the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. The Baltimore quarterback is still without a contract extension beyond this season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks to reporters during the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. The Baltimore quarterback is still without a contract extension beyond this season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

National & World News
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says the Ravens and Lamar Jackson still haven’t agreed on a contract extension and will keep working on it after the season

BALTIMORE (AP) — Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven't agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he'd be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

Jackson skipped voluntary OTAs this past offseason but did not hold out of mandatory practices. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep him after this season if need be, but this impasse between Jackson and the team is noteworthy after Josh Allen — another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson — signed his massive extension some 13 months ago.

“Those things will work themselves out in the end. I’m confident in that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Maryland. “I said at the beginning that it will happen when it’s time, and when it’s time, it will happen. So, Lamar is playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time.”

Jackson spoke with reporters Wednesday, when time was running out to reach a deal before the season. He and the team have avoided any real public acrimony through this process.

“He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like, ‘Hey, man, let’s go be our best, and go focus on football,’” Harbaugh said. “That’s what he’s been doing all along, so I know nothing will change with that.”

The non-exclusive franchise tag for quarterbacks this past offseason carried a price tag of just under $30 million. No team used it on a quarterback, and no team used the more restrictive exclusive tag on anyone.

Even aside from his uncertain contract, Jackson is under a microscope this season. At times in 2021, he looked like the player who was the league's MVP two years earlier. At other times, he struggled to handle the pass rush.

He eventually missed the final four games following an ankle injury. Baltimore finished the season on a six-game skid and missed the playoffs.

NOTES: The Ravens ruled out DT Travis Jones (knee) and listed T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (knee) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’1h ago
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is seen during pregame of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall questionable for Sunday
2h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
3h ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) celebrates with the old leather helmet next to defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) as they celebrate their 49-3 win against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia-Samford: TV, online, radio information
2h ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) celebrates with the old leather helmet next to defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) as they celebrate their 49-3 win against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia-Samford: TV, online, radio information
2h ago
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the line of scrimmage during their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bennett had 368 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener
7h ago
The Latest
FILE - LaVell Edwards Stadium is empty of fans, during the coronavirus pandemic, before an NCAA college football game between BYU and Troy on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah. An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool File)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
7m ago
High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U
8m ago
Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'
12m ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
5h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top