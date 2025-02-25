Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has called the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker "serious" and "concerning," but says the team will let the NFL's investigation play out before determining how to handle the situation.
DeCosta made his first public comments on the matter Tuesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.
The Baltimore Banner has reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of the inappropriate behavior.
League officials have reportedly spoken with at least three of the women so far.
Tucker has posted a statement on social media calling the allegations "unequivocally false."
DeCosta said he first became aware of the accusations when a Baltimore media outlet was about to publish the allegations and that he met with Tucker. But he declined to provide details Tuesday of that conversation.
While the Ravens do have a zero-tolerance policy, DeCosta said the team will wait for the results from the NFL first and will consider the allegations against Tucker on a case-by-case basis.
Tucker has been one of the league's most reliable kickers over his 13-year career, all with Baltimore.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Terry Fontenot on what to do with Kirk Cousins: ‘We have to do what’s right for the Falcons’
The Falcons contend that Cousins still is their backup quarterback, while his release appears inevitable.
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.