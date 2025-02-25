Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has called the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker "serious" and "concerning," but says the team will let the NFL's investigation play out before determining how to handle the situation.

DeCosta made his first public comments on the matter Tuesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of the inappropriate behavior.