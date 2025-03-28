Nation & World News
Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh by 3 years taking him through the 2028 season

The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh’s contract by three years
FILE - Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

54 minutes ago

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh's contract by three years, taking him through the 2028 season.

The 62-year-old Harbaugh is the Ravens' all-time winningest coach with a 172-104 record over 17 seasons, not including going 13-11 in the playoffs. He is the second-longest tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin, who has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for 18 years.

Baltimore has made the playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh, who coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in the 2012 season.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of his contract.

