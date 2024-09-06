Breaking: Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says
Nation & World News

Ravens-Chiefs opener to NFL season delayed by 20 minutes after storm passes through Kansas City

The start of the NFL opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs was delayed by 20 minutes Thursday night when a strong but brief storm passed over Arrowhead Stadium, bringing with it torrential rain and lightning
Clouds are seen in the distance as fans fill the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Clouds are seen in the distance as fans fill the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The start of the NFL opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs was delayed by 20 minutes Thursday night when a strong but brief storm passed over Arrowhead Stadium, bringing with it torrential rain and lightning.

The game had been scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CDT, or 40 minutes after the rain subsided. The teams agreed to an abbreviated 25-minute warmup beginning at 7 p.m., leaving about 15 minutes for the Chiefs to raise their latest Super Bowl banner, the performance of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and other pregame festivities.

Special teams players were on the field for pregame warmups when the skies darkened and rain began, sending fans in the stadium scurrying for cover. The players were taken from the field for safety when lightning lit up the sky north of the stadium.

It only rained heavily for about 20 minutes, but the speed at which it fell still left standing water in the corners of the stadium. The storm also dropped the temperature by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit from a high of 92 degrees (33 Celsius).

More popup storms were in the forecast until the early morning hours, though the highest chance for more thunderstorms was after midnight. That would give the NFL a chance to complete the game without another delay.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The NFL season begins this week. Here's a look at some of the big games and rules changes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pro Picks: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin three-peat quest with a win over the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The choice for Georgia-Clemson’s noon kickoff came down to air conditioning
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Analysis: Real test for NFL's new kickoff rule begins in the regular season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer and is expecting her second child8m ago
JD Vance says he laments that school shootings are a 'fact of life' and calls for better...15m ago
US Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro to reach her second consecutive final in New...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show