Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million including $15 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been officially signed.

The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He now joins a Baltimore team with a quarterback situation that is still quite uncertain. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded.